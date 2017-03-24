Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Mar. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Lebanese Movie
20:30
Lebanese Movie
Menu
Regional News
Mar 23 2017
 shares
 shares

[VIDEO] Horrifying moment woman falls off bridge during London attack

publishing date: 23/03/2017 11:26:02
episodes
[VIDEO] Horrifying moment woman falls off bridge during London attack
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
The BBC NEWS website posted on its Twitter account a video depicting the horrifying moment a woman falling off the Westminster Bridge in London during Wednesday's attack near the British parliament in London.

It was not sure whether the woman plunged off in the water to avoid the speeding truck or if she was pushed or thrown over the side during the attack.
advertisement


The attacker who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead was British-born and was once investigated by MI5 intelligence officers over concerns about violent extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by its Amaq news agency, but it gave no name or details and it was not clear whether the attacker was directly connected to the jihadist group.

Police arrested eight people at six locations in London and Birmingham in the investigation into Wednesday's lone-wolf attack that May said was inspired by a warped Islamist ideology.

About 40 people were injured of whom 29 remain in hospital, seven in critical condition, after the incident which resembled  Islamic State-inspired attacks in France and Germany where vehicles were driven into crowds.

The assailant sped across Westminster Bridge in a car, ploughing into pedestrians, then ran through the gates of the nearby parliament building and fatally stabbed an unarmed policeman before being shot dead.

The mayhem in London came on the first anniversary of attacks that killed 32 people in Brussels.

The dead were two members of the public, the stabbed policeman and the attacker.
 


LBCI/REUTERS
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact