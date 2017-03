advertisement

The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has for the first time airdropped local ground forces behind enemy lines near the ISIS-held town of Tabqa in northern Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, opening a new front in the campaign to recapture nearby Raqqa city.The U.S. military had airlifted allied Syrian Arab armed groups fighters near Tabqa, providing them fire support in a move aimed at retaking a major dam that remains in the hands of Islamic State, also known as ISIS, the Pentagon said at a news conference in Washington.U.S. troops took part in the operation, at least flying to the site. Colonel Joseph Scrocca, a coalition spokesman, declined to say whether U.S. advisers were on the ground, but left open that possibility.