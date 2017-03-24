Minister Bou Assi to LBCI: The Lebanese Forces has supported the pay scale since the beginning

Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi stressed Friday that the discussions held by the cabinet tackled the budget’s items, emphasizing the need to reach a balance between the general economic situation, the people’s needs and the income.

He noted that the approach presented by the Lebanese Forces in this regard is an attempt to reduce the expenses.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Bou Assi said that the cabinet has many elements of strength that can exert efforts in the issue of the pay scale, pointing out that the Lebanese Forces party has supported the pay scale since the very beginning.

He called on those who are opposing the new taxes proposed to fund the scale to present new sources of income.

“The Kataeb party is playing its role as an opposition and it is a good thing,” he stated, adding that an opposition should also present alternative plans.