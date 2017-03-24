Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 25
Lebanese Movie
20:30
Lebanese Movie
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 24 2017
REPORT: GLC head calls for comprehensive review of rent law

publishing date: 24/03/2017 06:18:58
Tenants staged Friday a sit-in outside the constitutional council’s headquarter in Boulevard Camille Chamoun, amid tight security measures.

 
For his part, the President of the General Labor Confederation Beshara Asmar called for a comprehensive review for the new rent law, rejecting the implementation of displacement systems.

 

A large number of women took part in the sit-in, where they called on the president, the prime minister and the speaker “to deploy efforts to prevent the displacement of families from their homes, where they have been living for more than 40 years.”

 
 

