REPORT: Two injured by sniper fire in Ain al-Helweh

Beirut International Airport started implementing
A driver in the United Arab Emirates shared a video
A 25-year-old Thai sea turtle died from blood poisoning
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Two people were injured Friday in exchange of sniper fire in Ain al-Helweh camp.
The camp had witnessed security tension on Thursday afternoon, killing two persons and injuring four other including one woman.
The Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence had been handed Palestinian national Mahmoud S., who initiated the clash on Thursday evening, the state-run National News Agency reported.