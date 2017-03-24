Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 25
Mar 24 2017
REPORT: Two injured by sniper fire in Ain al-Helweh

publishing date: 24/03/2017 06:00:00
Two people were injured Friday in exchange of sniper fire in Ain al-Helweh camp.

 
The camp had witnessed security tension on Thursday afternoon, killing two persons and injuring four other including one woman.

 

The Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence had been handed Palestinian national Mahmoud S., who initiated the clash on Thursday evening, the state-run National News Agency reported.

 
 
