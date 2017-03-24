Thank you!
Mar 24 2017
REPORT: Economy Minister calls on citizens to report any case of ‘price manipulation’

publishing date: 24/03/2017 07:06:09
Economy Minister Raed Khoury stressed Friday that some merchants have raised the prices unlawfully; imposing further burdens on the Lebanese citizens, noting that the ministry will continue to monitor the prices.

 
During a press conference, Khoury noted that the ministry’s inspectors will intensify their tours, pointing out that those who found to be violating the law will be held accountable.

 

The minister also called on the citizens to report any violation in this regard.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
