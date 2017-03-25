US charges Lebanese businessman with sanctions busting

advertisement

U.S. authorities charged a Lebanese businessman with evading sanctions placed against him because of his alleged support for the Hezbollah armed ​group.Kassim Tajideen, 62, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, and will be held in jail until a detention hearing next week, the Justice Department said in a statement.Reuters reported on Tuesday that Tajideen had been arrested on March 12 in Morocco on an international warrant issued by Interpol's Washington office.U.S. authorities say Tajideen ran a multi-billion-dollar "global business empire" that traded in commodities across the Middle East and Africa. In 2009, U.S. authorities placed Tajideen on a sanction blacklist because of his alleged support for the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.Tajideen's arrest and indictment followed a two-year investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Justice Department said in a statement.Tajideen acted as a key source of funds for (Hezbollah's) global terror network," Raymond Donovan, a DEA special agent in charge of the Special Operations Division, said in the statement.By restructuring the company and using a complex web of trade names, U.S. authorities say Tajideen was able to hide his involvement and continue doing business with U.S. companies.