Hezbollah deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Saturday that the proportional vote law is the "most just."

"Adopting proportionality across Lebanon is the most just. Hezbollah will not accept the approval of a random law. It should be convincing and just," Sheikh Qassem added.

advertisement

Rival parties are deeply divided over the new voting law that would replace the current 1960 vote law.

As for the calls to combat corruption, Qassem said that such a matter "needs concrete measures and not only speeches."