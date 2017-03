advertisement

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai presided on Saturday the Annunciation Day Mass at Our Lady Church in Bkerke.During his sermon, Rai called upon the officials at the Lebanese state to use their legal authority to provide public good which includes social, economic, educational and political issues in order to guarantee a respectable life to the Lebanese people."When the state officials carry out their duties, enforce the needed administrative reforms and liberate the administration from the politicians' grip, they would be able then to disrupt the corruption and squandering operations," Rai stressed.Rai concluded by saying that when all Lebanese parties act objectively, they would be able to agree on a just inclusive electoral law and spare Lebanon a new constitutional and political crisis.