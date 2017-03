A driver in the United Arab Emirates shared a video of the unfamiliar means police are using to avert speeding - a sign that looks like a police car.

The video depicts what appears to be a police car with its lights flashing at the side of a road, but something appears off about the car as the person who filmed the video approaches.

The driver stops near the police car, revealing its wheels aren't really touching the ground, and then drives past -- revealing the "car" was actually just a flat sign that appears from the front to be the side of a real three-dimensional car.

The filmer said they shot the video after initially being fooled by the sign.

"It was shocking moment for me. I thought it was a real police car so instantly I fastened my belt and decreased my speed. When I turned around, it was a joke for me," he said.