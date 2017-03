President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to keep its stability and security in order to rebuild the country’s economy.

Aoun’s comments were made after attending a mass to commemorate the Annunciation Day whereby he said that “Lebanon needs an economic plan that boosts the economy.”

“Despite all accumulating crises, we will not halt development,” Aoun said, adding that the government will seek to receive long-term funding from international institutions.