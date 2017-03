Prime Minister Saad Hariri expressed on Saturday his keenness over maintaining unity.

“We, including President Michel Aoun, the Cabinet and all key state officials, are greatly determined to avoid any schism,” Hariri said on the occasion of the Annunciation Day at "Our Lady of Jamhour" School.

He also noted that the motto he chose for his government was 'regaining confidence.'

“This doesn't only mean to restore the confidence in the state and its institutions, regain stability and bring Lebanon back to its Arab surrounding and in the world, but I also meant to restore the confidence in the values that Lebanon represents and which the world seems to need now,” he added.

Hariri concluded by saying that the Lebanese people can protect themselves with unity, dialogue and agreement.