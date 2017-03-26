REPORT: Minister Bassil tours Sidon and neighboring villages

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil kicked off a tour to Sidon on Sunday, where he met with the city’s Mufti Sheikh Salim Sousan, who stressed the need to prevent sectarian strife and extremism while promoting coexistence.

For his part, Bassil explained that Sidon has been struggling with the issue of the Palestinian refugees, noting that this burden has been caused by the International Community, which has not yet found a solution for the problem.

Bassil also hoped that the administrative decentralization law will be implemented during the new era, emphasizing the importance of reaching a new electoral law that guarantees political and economic stability.

The minister visited Sidon’s municipality where he met with official figures and representatives for Hezbollah and Amal Movement, as well as Popular Nasserite Organization head Osama Saad and members of the municipal council.