Minister Ezzeddine says delaying parliamentary elections is a manipulation of the country’s fate

State Minister for Administrative Development Minister Inaya Ezzeddine sponsored the ceremony organized by the women’s affairs office of Amal Movement on the occasion of mother and children’s day, to honor the mothers of martyrs and all mothers in general.

During a speech she delivered on the occasion, Ezzeddine said that slowing down and manipulating the parliamentary elections jeopardizes the country’s fate.

“There is no priority more important than holding the parliamentary elections,” she noted, adding that these elections aim at meeting the real need for change that reflect the aspirations of the Lebanese citizens.