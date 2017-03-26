Thank you!
Monday Mar. 27
Lebanon News
"My Nationality is My Dignity" campaign stages movement in Ain al-Mraysseh

publishing date: 26/03/2017
“My Nationality is My Dignity” campaign stages movement in Ain al-Mraysseh
“My Nationality is My Dignity” Campaign staged a movement on Sunday in the region of Ain al-Mraysseh to call for granting the Lebanese women the right to pass on their nationality to their children.

The protesters called on all women to cast an empty vote during the upcoming parliamentary elections should they fail to find people ready to protect their rights.
