Monday Mar. 27
Regional News
20 hours ago
Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over anti-Erdogan protest in Bern -sources

publishing date: 26/03/2017 11:20:49
Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over anti-Erdogan protest in Bern -sources
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned Switzerland's ambassador to Ankara on Sunday over a protest in Bern that it said was organized by supporters of terrorist groups and targeted President Tayyip Erdogan, foreign ministry sources said.

 

The ministry had summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires on Saturday, when Swiss Ambassador Walter Haffner was out of Ankara, sources said.

 

On Sunday, Turkey told Haffner its expected the Swiss authorities to bring those responsible for the protest to justice and to take precautions to ensure such incidents do not happen again, the foreign ministry sources said.

 
REUTERS
