Monday Mar. 27
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: Sit-in staged in Tripoli to reject taxes

publishing date: 26/03/2017 08:36:00
Unions and civil society groups staged a sit-in on Sunday in the northern city of Tripoli to protest against the tax increase proposed as a means to fund the pay scale.

 
The protesters demanded justice for the public sector employees through passing the pay scale.

 
 

