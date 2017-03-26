REPORT: Sit-in staged in Tripoli to reject taxes

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea
A U.S.-backed Syrian alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias
A 25-year-old Thai sea turtle died from blood poisoning
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Unions and civil society groups staged a sit-in on Sunday in the northern city of Tripoli to protest against the tax increase proposed as a means to fund the pay scale.
The protesters demanded justice for the public sector employees through passing the pay scale.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above