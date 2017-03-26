REPORT: Productive sectors says Lebanon stands before golden opportunity

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea
A U.S.-backed Syrian alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias
A 25-year-old Thai sea turtle died from blood poisoning
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
The productive and industrial sectors have been counting on the statements of President Michel Aoun, considering that the time has come to grant these sectors the required attention.
The said sectors have said that Lebanon is standing before a golden opportunity, warning however against any political setback that could drag the country into the unknown.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above