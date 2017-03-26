Thank you!
Monday Mar. 27
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: Productive sectors says Lebanon stands before golden opportunity

publishing date: 26/03/2017 13:58:04
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The productive and industrial sectors have been counting on the statements of President Michel Aoun, considering that the time has come to grant these sectors the required attention.

 
The said sectors have said that Lebanon is standing before a golden opportunity, warning however against any political setback that could drag the country into the unknown.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
