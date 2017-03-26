REPORT: Between imports and exports, hundreds of millions of dollars are wasted at the Customs

While the majority of the parliament was passing an increase to be added to the Value Added Tax (VAT) as well as other taxes, MP Serge Torsarkissian was explaining during the session the state’s available means guarantee enormous amounts of funds from Beirut port.

Responding to the report, the General Director of Customs Badri Daher said that all the facts listed in the report (including waste and briberies) are related to the era preceding his appointment, regardless of the information’s accuracy.

Daher stressed that the new administration has been adopting a new policy aiming at fighting corruption and bribes.

In turn, MP Serge Torsarkissian called for launching investigation into the customs’ directorate and the performance of the employees.

