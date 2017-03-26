Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Mar. 27
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Bte7la ElHayet
11:30
Bte7la ElHayet
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
18 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Between imports and exports, hundreds of millions of dollars are wasted at the Customs

publishing date: 26/03/2017 14:08:30
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

While the majority of the parliament was passing an increase to be added to the Value Added Tax (VAT) as well as other taxes, MP Serge Torsarkissian was explaining during the session the state’s available means guarantee enormous amounts of funds from Beirut port.

 
advertisement

Responding to the report, the General Director of Customs Badri Daher said that all the facts listed in the report (including waste and briberies) are related to the era preceding his appointment, regardless of the information’s accuracy.

 

Daher stressed that the new administration has been adopting a new policy aiming at fighting corruption and bribes.

 

In turn, MP Serge Torsarkissian called for launching investigation into the customs’ directorate and the performance of the employees.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact