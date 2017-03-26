REPORT: What will happen to Islamic State’s fighters after their defeat in Iraq and Syria?

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea
A U.S.-backed Syrian alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias
A 25-year-old Thai sea turtle died from blood poisoning
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
The number of Islamic State fighters between Syria and Iraq was estimated to reach 20 thousand.
No one expects them to be all killed during the ongoing war against the terrorist organizations, but many scenarios emerged predicting their possible fate after they get ejected from their stronghold.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above