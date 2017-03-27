MP Jumbaltt: Lebanon needs a clear decision to build a new electricity plant

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt said on Monday that the Lebanese government needs to take a "clear decision to build a new electricity plant.”

"Stop dividing electricity spoils. Lebanon's electricity should be refurbished, after corruption and political control," Jumblatt said in a tweet.

“What is happening today is a crime,” he added.

Lebanon suffers from frequent power cuts and old infrastructure.

It is common for residents to pay additional expenses for electricity generators.





