Geagea: Aoun and Hariri represent all Lebanon

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea stressed on Monday that President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri who will represent “all Lebanon” in the Arab League Summit that will take place in Amman “take into consideration the interests of the Lebanese people and the supreme interest of the Lebanese state in the first place.”“They (Aoun and Hariri) will do what needs be done in order not to stay away from the Arab and Gulf stance considering the common links and interests between Lebanon and the Gulf countries,” Geagea added.On another note, Geagea reiterated his rejection to the vote law based on the complete proportionality, adding that such electoral law “contradicts with the Taef accord, the National Pact and the coexistence in Lebanon.”