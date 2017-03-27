REPORT: President Aoun says International community is compelled to help Lebanon

advertisement

European Union Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn kicked off on Monday his visit to Lebanon with a meeting with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.During the meeting, President Michel Aoun said that the International community ”is compelled to help Lebanon in addressing the challenges imposed by the large influx of Syrian refugees into the country.”“The presence of the displaced Syrians has negative repercussions, socially, economically and in terms of security on the country,” Aoun said.He also reiterated that the Syrian refugees should return to their country after a political solution to the Syrian conflict is reached.Over 1 million refugees are registered in Lebanon, but the Lebanese government reportedly says that the actual figure is over 1.5 million.