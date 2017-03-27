Iran's Rouhani signals expansion in energy cooperation with Russia

advertisement

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran welcomed Russian investment in its gas and oil fields, signalling major developments in energycooperation between the two countries."There is a huge potential for Russian investment in Iran's energy sector," Rouhani told reporters at Mehrabad airport in Tehran before departing for Moscow."Some oil and gas fields have been suggested to Russian companies... We will see a big development in energy cooperations," he said in a news conference broadcast live on state television.