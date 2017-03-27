Kataeb party: Lebanon must be kept away from policies of regional axis

The Kataeb party blamed on Monday the political powers for their failure to approve a new fair vote law that gives apt representation for the Lebanese people.

Following its weekly meeting chaired by MP Sami Gemayel, the party reiterated its support to approving the new wage scale “without imposing any random taxes on the poor.”

“No reforms should be done without a clear economic vision and the adoption of a transparent reform plan,” the party added.

As for Lebanon’s participation in the Arab League Summit in Amman, the party stressed the importance of distancing Lebanon from “the policies of the regional axis which only dragged the country into internal conflicts.”



