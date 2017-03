LBCI News Lebanon

The Tabqa Dam, most commonly known as Euphrates Dam, is an earthen dam on the Euphrates, located upstream from the city of Raqqa in Raqqa Governorate, Syria.



The dam is the largest dam in Syria. It was constructed between 1968 and 1973 with help from the Soviet Union.



Experts warn and say that the collapse of the dam will be a “global disaster.”

