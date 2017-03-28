Cabinet session ends, electricity plan approved

The cabinet approved Tuesday the electricity plan, following discussions held at Baabda presidential palace.

Following the cabinet session, Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi noted that many remarks were made over the plan, adding that the energy ministry took these comments into consideration.

“The plan will be implemented amid full transparency,” he stressed.

At the beginning of the cabinet session, President Michel Aoun congratulated the ministers over the approval of the national budget, hoping it to be referred to the parliament.

Aoun also briefed the ministers on the outcome of his visit to the Vatican, reiterating the Pope’s support to Lebanon.

Prior to the session, a closed meeting was held between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

While Minister Mohammad Fneish stressed that there are many remarks over the electricity plan, Minister Michel Faraon noted that the plan will be passed while taking into consideration all remarks and proposals presented.

In turn, Minister Melhem al-Riachi added that they also have many comments over said plan.