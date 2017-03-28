REPORT: Bassil: We set the first course for financial reform and regulation

Free Patriotic Movement chief Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed that the budget was initially achieved on Monday with the introduction of new elements to abolish protected monopolies and to implement tax justice.

advertisement

During an extraordinary meeting for the Change and Reform bloc, Bassil noted that three demands previously presented by the bloc have been confirmed, including tax on real estate profit and increasing the tax on bank profits and bank interest.

“What happened is only the beginning and this does not cover our ambition,” he stated, noting that taxes affecting the poor were not proposed during the cabinet session.

“We set the first course for financial reform and regulation,” he pointed out, adding that this is the first budget to be passed since 12 years.