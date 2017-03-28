REPORT: Hariri says electricity plan to start giving results starting in May

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed Tuesday that the pay scale will be passed.

advertisement

During a chat with the reporters on board the plane transporting the Lebanese delegation to Jordan to take part in the Arab summit, Hariri expressed his conviction over the need to maintain Riad Salameh in his position as governor of Lebanon’s central bank, noting that he is capable of guaranteeing the Lebanese pound’s stability.

Regarding the electricity plan approved by the cabinet earlier today, Hariri said that the Lebanese citizens will feel the difference in power supply starting the month of May.