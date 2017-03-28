REPORT: Lebanese delegation in Amman to take part in Arab summit

President Michel Aoun arrived Tuesday to Amman, heading the Lebanese delegation to the 28th Arab summit that will be held at the Dead Sea in Jordan.

The Jordanian King Abdallah II welcomed President Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri upon their arrival to the airport, before heading to their hotel.

On the sidelines of the visit, Aoun met at his residence in the Marriott Hotel in the Dead Sea, with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, who is set to meet with Hariri later.

Following the meeting, Bogdanov said that “they have been trying to help their Arab friends to find solutions to the crises raging in the region.”