REPORT: New electricity plan approves: Here are the details…

The cabinet approved, in principle, the electricity plan upon the insistence of President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

And in principle, the remarks presented by the ministers of Hezbollah, Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party, as well as Minister Ali Hassan Khalil were taken into consideration.

The agreement was reached mainly over the need to increase the power supply during the upcoming summer season, and to improve the electricity situation in Lebanon on the long term.

The plan goes over three stages:

- Renting two new ships to generate between 800 and 1000 megawatts. The first ship in May and the second in the month of August in accordance with terms and conditions set by the previous cabinet headed by Hariri. The contract would be for 3 renewable years, instead of 5.

- Generating power through solar energy by contracting the private sector.

- Building two new power plants in Selaata and al-Zahrani, through the private sector.

