News Bulletin Reports
28 Mar 2017
Back

REPORT: Rehabilitation works for border management training center in Riaq kick off

episodes

Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn inaugurated Tuesday the rehabilitation works of a border management training center in Riaq airbase in Bekaa, with a European funding, as part of the technical support provided to strengthen the capabilities of integrated border management in Lebanon.

advertisement

Commissioner Hahn delivered a speech on the occasion whereby he stressed the European Union’s commitment to support Lebanon, adding that controlling the borders has become the focus of attention locally and internationally in recent years.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

Read also