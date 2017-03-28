REPORT: Rehabilitation works for border management training center in Riaq kick off

Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn inaugurated Tuesday the rehabilitation works of a border management training center in Riaq airbase in Bekaa, with a European funding, as part of the technical support provided to strengthen the capabilities of integrated border management in Lebanon.

Commissioner Hahn delivered a speech on the occasion whereby he stressed the European Union’s commitment to support Lebanon, adding that controlling the borders has become the focus of attention locally and internationally in recent years.