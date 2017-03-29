Regional News
29 Mar 2017
Back

REPORT: Arab leaders endorse two-state solution, say ready for reconciliation with Israel

Arab leaders said on Wednesday at the end of a one-day summit
episodes
Arab leaders said on Wednesday at the end of a one-day summit in Amman that they would be ready to have a historic reconciliation with Israel in return for its withdrawal from land it occupied in the 1967 war.

A communiqué read by the secretary general of the Arab League said Arab states would back Palestinian-Israeli peace talks to end the decades-old conflict if it guaranteed the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.
advertisement



REUTERS
 


To watch the full report, please click on the video above.


Read also