Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian and Culture Minister

LBCI News Lebanon





The festival will host a wide range of top International, Arab and Lebanese stars.

advertisement



Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian and Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury announced on Wednesday the program of Beiteddine festivals for 2017 during a press conference in the presence of the festival's president Noura Jumblatt.The festival will host a wide range of top International, Arab and Lebanese stars.