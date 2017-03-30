REPORT: Minister al-Khatib: Infringements are part of the problem of al-Ghadir River

Environment Minister Tarek al-Khatib declared Thursday that the situation in al-Ghadir River is miserable, noting that the ongoing violations are part of the problem.

Prior to starting his tour in Beirut southern suburb, al-Khatib stressed that he is intending to establish a crisis cell tasked with handling environmental issues.

He revealed that a policy has been set to resolve the waste crisis in a sustainable manner, explaining that the new plan is based on decentralization.

For his part, members of the Change and Reform bloc MP Alain Aoun said that “the waste crisis remains in square one, with the exception of removing the piles of garbage from the streets.”

“We are here to follow-up on the issue of the Costa Brava landfill, al-Ghadir River and the seagulls.”

In turn, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Ammar emphasized that no one proposed any alternative to the temporary landfills, adding that the era of President Michel Aoun brings hope to the Lebanese people in terms of change and reform.