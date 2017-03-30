REPORT: Minister Hassan Khalil says pay scale to be included in budget

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil stressed that the pay scale with its expenses and revenues will be included in the budget when passed, stressing that he did not hide any deficit or spending in the budget.

During a press conference, he stated that the budget is based on improved collection not imposing further tax burdens on the citizens.

“We added further measures to improve the work of the customs and transferring the funds from the port to the state’s treasury,” he said, pointing out that no tax was approved affecting the poor and low-income citizens.

The minister also explained that the upcoming budgets will be based on fighting waste and corruption and increasing investments.