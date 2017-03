متحوّل جنسياً ينشر صوره قبل وبعد العملية... ما هدفه من ذلك؟

At first I was scared to come out as transgender because I didn't give any "signs" as people say. I looked and presented very feminine...not because I wanted to but because I felt pressured to make the people around me happy. When I first came out people tried telling me "this is not who you are" that's when I realized you are NOT who people think you are...you are who you KNOW you are. #transformationtuesday #ftm #trans #bodytransformation #transgender #transisbeautiful #calvinklein #timberland #hollister #model #malemodel #style #fashion #outfitoftheday #photooftheday #lgbtpride #fitness #health #gym #healthyeating #countryboy #lgbt #gay #fitfam #pride #selfie #selflove #progress #loveyourself #motivation

A post shared by Jaimie Wilson (@tboy61915) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:09pm PST