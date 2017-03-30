REPORT: Sukleen contract to expire, what comes next?

On the 31st of March, the contract tasking Sukleen Company with collecting garbage and cleaning the streets ends.

A contract that has been extended by a cabinet decision until the end of April, when Ramco Company takes over collecting and transporting garbage in Metn and Keserwan; and until the end of May when the Mawad-Edde alliance takes over collecting and transporting garbage in Baabda, Chouf and Aley.

The task of cleaning the streets remains unresolved and it seems that the municipalities will be taking charge of it.

While the municipalities of Beirut southern suburb declared that they are not ready to hold the tenders of street cleaning, other municipalities starting holding negotiations with the companies to succeed Sukleen.

