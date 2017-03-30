REPORT: Situation of human rights in Lebanon in 2016… what does it look like?

Despite a few positive measures taken by the Lebanese authorities, chief among which the abolishment of the Article 522 of the Penal Code, which stops prosecution or execution of a penalty when the perpetrator of a rape, kidnapping, or statutory rape marries the person he has raped or kidnapped; Lebanon has not implemented many of its commitments in terms of human rights.

According to an annual report issued by ALEF on the situation of human rights in Lebanon, the country failed to protect and respect the human rights in many aspects, including torture, arbitrary detention, refugees, disappearances, freedom of expression and so on…

For more details, watch the full report in the video above