REPORT: President Aoun chairs security meeting

President Michel Aoun stressed on Friday the necessity to ​preserve the country's security stability and the need for coordination between the security and military apparatuses.



Aoun's comments ​were made during a security meeting which he presided at the Baabda Palace.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Minister of Interior Nouhad Machnouq, Minister of Defense Yaacoub Sarraf, Minister of Public Works Youssef Finianos and several security chiefs.



After the meeting, Machnouq said​ that President Aoun "gave clear instructions as for the number of security personnel in Beirut airport and the well handling of passengers.”