Minister of Energy Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday that the Syrian refugees consume about 490 Megawatt, depriving the Lebanese people from 5 hours of electricity per day.

Abi Khalil’s comments were made during a press conference whereby he noted that the refugees cost the Lebanese state 330 million US dollars.

On another note, the minister said that the new electricity plan is formed of 5 parts, adding that the first setp is to provide 7 additional hours of electricity through floating plants.

He also noted that the Deir Ammar plant is still facing a problem, adding that work is ongoing to solve it.

Minister Abi Khalil added that work is also ongoing to solve the problems of electricity bills collection.