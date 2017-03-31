[PHOTO] Authorities arrest suspect in car theft ring

The Internal Security Forces said on Friday that the Information Bureau arrested a 28-year-old suspect, identified only by his initials as Aa.M in an ambush in the eastern town of Doris.

​

The suspect admitted to being involved in a theft ring involved in stealing cars and smuggling them into Syria. The ring stole 17 cars in total, eight of which the suspect was personally involved in.

​

The suspect, who has two arrest warrants issued against him as well as an additional search warrant for the car he was caught in, also confessed to transporting the cars through the Lebanese border villages of Qasr and Matraba, and into Syria.

​

He and the stolen cars were brought to the International Theft Repression Bureau for additional interrogation.

​

Work is still ongoing to arrest the rest of those involved in the ring.



