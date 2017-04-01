Minister Hamadeh reveals he almost resigned, deems Energy Ministry "the biggest failure"

Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh stressed that he prefers the legislative work over the governmental work, “especially during the current circumstances,” revealing that he had almost resigned a few days back, but decided to keep assuming his responsibilities upon the request of MP Walid Jumblatt and colleagues from the Democratic Gathering bloc.

In a statement to Voice of Lebanon radio station, Hamadeh emphasized that wanted to resign when he realized that the ministerial practice gets subjected to a lot of partisan and sectarian intervention.

“I do not feel that the promises of reforms held by the new era and cabinet are being truly implemented,” he stated, adding that there are alliances​ within the cabinet that defy logic.

Commenting on the issue of the electoral law, the minister pointed out that proportionality is not the appropriate answer during the current situation, expressing his surprise when he reviewed the Orthodox draft law and realized the extent of sectarian division that it includes.

He added that the proposal presented by the Kataeb party could guarantee fair representation, deeming Minister Gebran Bassil’s proposal inacceptable.

On the issue of electricity, Hamadeh said that, since 2010, the Energy Ministry has been "the biggest failure," pointing out that this ministry has been taken over by one party.

“The time has come for the private sector to handle the electricity sector,” he added.