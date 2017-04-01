REPORT: Minister Finianos calls for forming joint committee with Dahieh’s municipalities

Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos declared that the cabinet formed a committee to discuss the issue of the waste, stressing that the ministry will continue to work by the set up plan.

“What happens in Costa Brava rings the alarm bells,” he stated.

During a tour in Beirut southern suburbs, Finianos called for forming a joint committee between the federation of municipalities and the Public Works Ministry to work on implementing the demands within the available capabilities.

For his part, Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Ammar said that “they are expecting the ministry to give the suburbs the required attention and improve the road situation.”