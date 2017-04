The 15th Christian Exhibition, organized by the World Catholic Union for Journalism in Lebanon, honored people with special need who had remarkable achievements.

The ceremony held under the title of “forgiveness” honored Dr Jamil Zgheib, ALS survivor, pediatrician, writer; as well as author May Khalil, journalist Dalia Freifer who lost her eyesight, and many others.

