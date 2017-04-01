Regional News
01 Apr 2017
REPORT: Displaced Iraqis from Mosul speak of harsh camp conditions

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul spoke of their harsh conditions in Khazer camp, near Mosul, as the grueling battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State continued in western part of the war-torn city.

Many fleeing Mosul complained of lack of food and facilities inside the overcrowded camps.

 

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) recently opened a new camp that filled up within a week. It is now building another camp in Hammam al-Alil to received thousands more families.

 
 

