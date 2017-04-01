REPORT: Sister Caroline Tahan from Syria, a woman of courage

United States first lady Melania Trump has recognized 13 women activists with the State Department’s Women of Courage Award. Trump said the women being honored had shown strength in the face of great danger.

From Syria, the International Women of Courage Award went to Sister Caroline Tahhan Fachakh, a member of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (F.M.A) group in Syria.

The award recognizes women who have shown support of peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and empowerment of women at personal risk.

More than 100 women from 60 countries have received the awards since it was established in 2007.

