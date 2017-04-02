REPORT: Bassil from Australia: Lebanon needs new vote law before Easter

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Sunday from Australia that discussions over the vote law suggested by Free Patriotic Movement are still ongoing.

“We are still waiting for Hezbollah’s comments over the proposed electoral law,” Bassil added.

He also stressed the importance of approving a new vote law before Easter.

On another note, Bassil said that the Lebanese government needs a new policy paper on Syrian refugees.

“We should encourage the Syrians to return to their country because the Syrian influx threatens the presence of the Lebanese people,” Bassil said.

He also added that the international policies “are encouraging Syrian refugees to stay in Lebanon.”

"A part of the international community is conspiring to create sectarian entities in the region," Bassil said.

To watch the full report, please click on the video above.



