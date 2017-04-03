Missing 15-year-old girl found injured in Jbeil town

An Internal Security Forces patrol found 15-year-old girl at 1 am in the town of Hsarat in Jbeil suffering from injuries in the face and neck. The girl was reported missing earlier on Sunday after she left her parents’ house without returning.

The girl was transported in a military vehicle to the Maounat Hospital in Jbeil, where she underwent the necessary medical tests.

The judiciary authorities launched an investigation upon the instruction of Judge Claude Ghanem who visited the girl in the hospital and ordered Coroner Nader al-Hajj to perform the necessary inspection and draft a detailed medical report concerning her condition.