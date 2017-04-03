MP Erslan says Choueifat dispute goes against principle of coexistence

MP Talal Erslan stressed that the dispute that erupted Sunday in Choueifat was not ordinary and goes against the principle of coexistence, noting that all the political forces denounced the incident.

“There is no religious cover protecting anyone seeking to involve the region in a sectarian strife,” he added.

He pointed out that an agreement has been reached to remove all partisan slogans, stressing that the head of the Democratic Gathering MP Walid Jumblatt and the resistance are adamant on unveiling the true events that took place in the region.

Erslan insisted that there is a fifth party seeking to incite strife within the Druze community, stating that whoever protects those responsible for the sedition that was about to erupt is considered “a partner in crime.”